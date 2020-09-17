Saka, Greenwood, Fati make 40-man Golden Boy shortlist

Nigerian-born Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka and Barcelona’s Ansu Fati made the 40-man shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy award.

The duo are among the 40 names confirmed Wednesday from the list of 100 which was originally drawn up in June.

Saka had a memorable season for Arsenal last campaign after providing 12 assists and scoring four goals. His impressive performance saw him voted Arsenal’s third best player, and Nigerian fans are rooting for him to invited to the Super Eagles.

Another strong contender for the award is Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies who had an outstanding as the Bavarians secured the treble making them the second European club (after Barcelona) to achieve the feat twice.

Other players who made the 40-man shortlist are Phil Foden of Manchester City, Mason Greenwood of Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund duo Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

The Golden Boy award honours the best young player under 21 in Europe for the calendar year.

Portugal and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix claimed the award last year.

Past winners include Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Isco, Mario Gotze and Kylian Mbappe.

2020 Golden Boy award 40-man shortlist:

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta)

Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

Jonathan David (Lille)

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Sergino Dest (Ajax)

Sebastiano Esposito (Inter)

Fabio Silva (Wolves)

Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

Amine Gouiri (Nice)

Mason Greenwood (Man United)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

Marley Ake (Marseille)

Adil Aouchiche (Saint-Etienne)

Benoit Badiashile (Monaco)

Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint-Germain)

Myron Badou (AZ Alkmaar)

Dennis Borkowski (RB Leipzig)

Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven)

Ozan Kabak (Schalke)

Michal Karbownik (Legia)

Tanguy-Austin Kouassi (Bayern Munich)

Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus)

Marcos Antonio (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Rafael Camacho (Sporting Club)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Vladyslav Suprjaha (Dynamo Kiev)

Dominik Szoboszlai (FC Salzburg)

Tomas Esteves (Porto)

Tomas Tavares (Benfica)

Sandro Tonali (AC Milan)

Ferran Torres (Manchester City)

Christos Tzolis (PAOK)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Neco Williams (Liverpool)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

