Last night, the biggest names in Hollywood stepped out for the 25th annual SAG Awards, which was hosted by Megan Mullally.

The event was broadcasted live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and some of the stars who showed up on the red carpet include Lady Gaga, our favourite “Black Panther” stars, and many more others.

From Yara Shahidi to Lady Gaga, check out what your fave stars wore to the red carpet event: