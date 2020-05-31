Safaree Samuels has a problem with people who are burning down buildings and looting properties amid the ongoing protests in the United States.

Recall that the murder of George Floyd by police triggered wild protests all over the country, with cities wrecked, stores looted, and people clashing with the police–all just to bring attention to the vile racial discrimination against black and brown people in the United States.

Reacting to this, the rapper tweeted: “Protest is cool but all the burning the city’s down and all that don’t make no sense. There’s protesting and then there’s stealing. Stealing don’t got nothing to do with protesting!! Smh.”

It is worthy to note that authorities have said that the arson and general violence in cities like Minneapolis were perpetuated by shady people who came from out of state with the sole intent of tainting the Black Lives Matter movement.

See Safaree’s tweet below:

Protest is cool but all the burning the city’s down and all that don’t make no sense. There’s protesting and then there’s stealing. Stealing don’t got nothing to do with protesting!! Smh — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) May 31, 2020

