Safaree Samuels Apologises to Erica Mena for Allegedly Cheating on Her

Safaree has taken to his Twitter to beg for Erica Mena’s forgiveness after rumors surfaced about him allegedly cheating on with an ex-girlfriend.

The Love & Hip Hop star tweeted a few apologetic tweets directed at Mena.“This is not a loss I would be able to handle,” he wrote in one tweet. “I’ve lost a lot [before] and dealt with it..but seriously I cannot lose you. I have never felt so complete in my life and that feeling will be gone if I lose you. You are my everything and I can’t see my future without you. Please Erica.”

In a follow-up tweet Safaree added, “I apologize for any embarrassment I have brought to you for me being immature. I apologize from the depth of my soul & heart.” He also vowed to take a “real break” from social media.

Apparently, Safaree told his ex that he had no intentions of marrying Mena, his fiancée of six months. The ex posted screenshot of their apparent text messages conversation on Instagram. The story of course found its way to Mena who seemingly responded on her Instagram story with footage of her walking through shards of broken glass after destroying several bouquets of roses presumably from Safaree.

