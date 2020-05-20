Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena Get Nasty on the TL

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are doing the ‘nasty’ and our timeline is proof.

Mrs Samuels who obviously still has the hots for her husband couldn’t resist showing just how much she wanted him in whatever location he had in mind.

Posting a rather picturesque photo of himself shirtless, Samuels who looks like he’s over this quarantine like the rest of us noted that he couldn’t wait to go on vacation.

“I’ve never wanted to go on a vacation so bad in my life🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️😩😩😩”, he stated.

Safaree’s Love and Hip Hop co-star and real life Mrs, Jumped on in the comment section with the question,

“Where you wanna pull out your meat first honey?”

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels got married in October 2019 and welcomed their first child together, a daughter in February.

The duo whose chemistry was palpable even whilst they were yet to get together, seem to still have it.