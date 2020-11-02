Safaree Reveals His Daughter’s Name with Adorable Picture

Safaree has finally revealed the name of his daughter whom he shares with wife, Erica Mena.

On Sunday, November 1, 2020, the rapper took to his Instagram page to share a lovely picture of himself and his baby girl having a conversation.

Set against the backdrop of the beauty that is fall, Safaree sat on a bike while the tot was in her pram.

While captioning the adorable shot, where he disclosed the details of their conversation, the father of one revealed his daughter’s name to be Safire

He wrote;

“Safaree & Safire talking about 11.6.20 this Friday. She’s wit watever”.

