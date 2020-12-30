Sacrilegious! Ebuka Labels Egusi Soup Trash

Most times, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is in the news either for his fashion or hosting prowess but today he is on the news for a totally different reason.

The events compere extraordinaire committed a sacrilege when he referred to famous Nigerian soup, Egusi as trash.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took to his Instastories to share his distaste for the soup. He posted an aesthetically pleasing picture of Semo and Egusi which read; ‘How to eat semo and egusi soup’ and then wrote, ‘EGUSI. TRASH’, alongside with a vomit emoji.

