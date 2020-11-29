Sacrilege! Gang storms church vigil in Ogun, beat up and rob worshippers

A robbery gang invaded a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Ogun State, beat worshippers to stupor before dispossessing them of their valuables.

The worshippers were said to have been attending a vigil at the Gudugbe Alagbon area of Wasimi in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state when the six-man gang struck on Friday.

The robbers also abducted Mrs Mojisola Atolagbe, a worshipper before absconding into the forest under the cover of darkness.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this incident on Sunday.

He said the incident happened at 1.30 am in the early hours of Saturday.

He said they were arrested after Obisesan Seye, the Shepherd-In-Charge of the church, put a distress call to the Police that his church was under attack by six men armed with dangerous weapons.

Oyyemi explained that policemen attached to the Ewekoro Division stormed the scene, thoroughly combed the forest the robbers had run into, smoked out five members of the gang and arrested them while the sixth suspect is being hunted.

He listed cutlass, two cudgels and assorted charms as items recovered from them, explaining they would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun.

