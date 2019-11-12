Sacked Osinbajo Aides: Ohanaeze warns of Crisis

In the wake of the sack of aides to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) has said that the rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy may cause constitutional crisis, if left unchecked.

According to the youths, outright sack of the aides indicates that Osinbajo might be humiliated like Justice Walter Onnoghen.

In a statement in Abakaliki, the president of OYC, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, accused a former Lagos State governor and leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, of abandoning Osinbajo, his political godson.

He urged Osinbajo to make hay while the sun shines, as Onnoghen’s humiliation would be child’s play to what might happen to him.

The warning however comes as the presidency played down talks of a crisis, saying the aides were laid off to cut cost of governance.