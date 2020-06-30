Sack service chiefs like you did APC NWC – Afenifere tells Buhari

The apex pan-Yoruba socio-po­litical organization, Afenifere, has urged President Buhari to sack the service chiefs just has he sacked the APC NWC.

President Buhari last week oversaw the sack of the National Working Committee NWC of All Pro­gressives Congress (APC) and this was immediately implemented at the National Executive Com­mittee (NEC) meeting which took place in the statehouse Abuja.

Consequently, Afenifere has urged the president to repeat the act and sanitise the security architecture of the country.

Decrying the escalat­ing cases of kidnapping, banditry, and acts of terror­ism by Boko Haram insur­gents, Fulani herdsmen and other groups in the country, Afenifere, speaking through its spokesman, Yinka Oduma­kin, wondered why the president continued to allow the service chiefs remain in office.

“It is clear that we have lost the war against Boko Haram insurgents even though the Federal Govern­ment has made so much pro­paganda about their exploits against Boko Haram. On a daily basis, it is becoming clearer that Boko Haram is on top of us.

We need to get back to the drawing board, to de­vise strategies to contain these criminals; otherwise, Nigeria may go under with these insurgents.” the statement read

Afenifere said the president must go beyond scold­ing the security chiefs and relieve them of their duties in the interest of the nation.

