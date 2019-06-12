‘Sack Dennerby if Falcons Fall to South Korea’ – Godfrey Esu

As the Super Falcons face South Korea in a bid to save their World Cup title ambition in Grenoble, France, head coach of the team, Thomas Dennerby, has come under intense pressure with Nigerians saying there can be no excuses this time.

After going down 0-3 to Norway in their first group match on Saturday, the must beat the Koreans, who equally lost their first group match 0-4 to France last Friday. A defeat in today’s match will end Falcons’ campaign in the World Cup.

Ahead of the game, veteran coach, Godfrey Esu says the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will have no reason to keep the foreign coach (Dennerby) if the result against South Korea today was not favourable.

“The coach doesn’t have any excuse to give to Nigerians if the Super Falcons failed to beat Korea,” Esu told The Guardian.

“And I must add that the NFF must be prepared to sack him immediately if the girls failed to win the match. It is clear to many Nigerians now that the NFF caused the problem in the first place by sacking coach Florence Omagbemi for a foreign coach. What changes has Dennerby brought into the team now? I pray they beat Korea,” Esu stated.