Sack Buratai now – Bamgbose tells Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again been advised to sack the chief of army staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai over the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

This time, the cal is coming from Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq., National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG.

In a statement he made available to newsmen on Sunday, Bamgbose noted that there is every indication that “the time is very ripe for President Buhari, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the Executive President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to retire Buratai. No manner of excuses and arguments will suffice or be acceptable any longer.”

He said there seems to be no respite at sight, noting that soldiers are being killed, while civilians are losing their lives on daily basis, as a result of the activities of bandits, Boko Haram, and other forms of criminalities.

Bamgbose said that even though the army had denied the news that 386 soldiers tendered their resignation to Buratai, citing loss of interest, as their reason of disengagement, “this may not be far from the truth.”

“Ordinarily, one would have expected the Chief of Army Staff to honorably resign, but if he fails to resign, the Commander-In-Chief of Armed Forces and the Executive President of Nigeria, in the person of Muhammadu Buhari, should as a matter of urgency, do Nigerians a favor by removing him as soon as possible.

“He is no doubt overwhelmed and exhausted, he has to go. Just last month, Katsina and Borno States were under heavy attacks by Boko Haram and bandits. 81 killed in Borno State, 40 killed in Katsina State.

“Houses were burnt, dozens of women raped. No arrests were made. More than 200 bandits operated more than hour and they left without counter attack. This is unbelievable.

“No intelligence gathering whatsoever to nip in bud the attack. This is a sad development. Only yesterday, unidentified gunmen killed at least 20 villagers in Kauru Local Government in Kaduna State.

“These killings are no longer acceptable. I’m sincerely and seriously concerned about loss of lives. Most of these people voted for Buhari to protect them from Bandits and Boko Haram but it’s quite unfortunate, they are gone forever.

“I believe it’s time for Buhari to remove Buratai as Chief of Army of Staff before Nigeria is consumed. The President should know as a matter of fact, that Nigerians voted for him, not Buratai.

“I believe it’s time for Buhari to choose between Nigerians, who voted for him, and Buratai whom he appointed as Chief of Army Staff of Nigeria.

“Buhari should show him the way out or Nigerians will have cause to think and believe that, Buratai is higher than him or that he as President is scared of removing him.

“The time to act is now. No better time than now to show Nigerians, that he is truly in control of the affairs of this nation. It’s as serious as that. If truly Buhari loves Nigeria and Nigerians, Buratai has to be removed.

“The Government has given him enough time to showcase his military prowess but very unfortunately, he has failed woefully to deliver. I believe it’s time for him to be excused.”

