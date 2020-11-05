Sabrina Parr Confirms She and Lamar Odom are Over!

Sabrina Parr has confirmed that her engagement to Lamar Odom is over in a new Instagram post.

The fitness guru revelaed that she and the former NBA player had broken up and gone their separate ways, stating that Odom had issues that only him could work through.

Sabrina disclsed that this was a difficult decision to reach and while she still loves Lamar Odom dearly, she is unable to be by his side as he “seeks the help he so desperately needs”.

She also shared a tweet about walking away from people and situations that threaten peace of mind.

Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom got engaged in November 2019 and we’re scheduled to walk down the aisle later this month after their year-long engagement.

