Sabrina Parr Celebrates Engagement Anniversary with Lamar Odom Days After Announcing Breakup

It appears as though Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom do not want family and friends tearing up their wedding invites just yet as the duo are celebrating the one year anniversary of their engagement.

This comes as a surprise given that Sabrina had earlier announced that the pair had called it quit, stating Lamar had to heal from some things and she couldn’t be a part of that journey

Well, it seems like Sabrina Parr is dancing to a new tune as she took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, November 11, to celebrate their anniversary, sharing a video of the dinner the couple had a year ago after the private proposal as well as a recent loved up photo of them.

At this point, it’s safe to assume that the wedding is back on.

