Sabrina Dhowre Contracts Coronavirus From Her Husband Idris Elba

Sabrina Dhowre Elba revealed Sunday that she tested positive for coronavirus after having refusing to isolate herself from her husband, the actor Idris Elba, who tested positive for the disease.

The couple spoke about this in an interview with Oprah Winfrey through FaceTime for an episode of “Oprah Talks: COVID-19” on Apple TV.

Sabrina Elba told Winfrey that it was her choice to stay with her husband, even though medical experts have advised that those who test positive for the coronavirus isolate from others to slow the spread.

“I could have made the decision to put myself, maybe, in a separate room or stay away, and I’m sure that people are making those decisions. And they’re tough decisions to make,” Sabrina Elba said. “But I made the decision to want to be with him and, you know, still touch him.”

Idris Elba explained that the couple had been together on the day of his probable exposure to a person who tested positive and had been together until he left to begin filming a movie.

“If I had caught it, she had certainly caught it in that time period, as well,” Idris Elba told Winfrey. “People were right to have highlighted that spatial distancing is important. I think given the context of the video, which was telling the world what has happened to us, we weren’t thinking about that specifically.”

Well, both have not experienced symptoms of COVID-19, and Sabrina said that she feels the equivalent of seasonal allergies that might be symptoms but that she feels fine.

See the video below: