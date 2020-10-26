S/West Govs say attacks in Lagos ‘plot to weaken region’s economy’

South-West Governors have expressed shock over the extent of the destruction of public assets and private properties by hoodlums in Lagos State following the #EndSARS protests.

The Governors and South-West Ministers were in Lagos on Sunday to commiserate with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the destruction of public and private facilities by hoodlums who had hijacked the protests.

The delegation of Governors and Ministers was received by Sanwo-Olu at the State House in Marina, where the Lagos helmsman showed them the pictorial evidence of the violence before visiting some of the torched assets – the Lagos High Court, the Nigeria Port Authority building, and the Forensic Lab.

At a joint press conference held after the tour, chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, likened Lagos to a war zone, given the extent of the destruction.

Akeredolu said the attacks in Lagos State were planned and targeted at weakening the economy of South-West states.

The Ondo governor said, “The regression into savagery exposed South-west’s vulnerability to manipulation by divisive elements bent on annihilating the region’s economic prosperity and destroying its common heritage.

“We are deeply concerned with the ease with which public buildings, utilities, police stations, and investment of our people have been burnt despite the proximity of security agencies in those areas. The development leaves us with no other option than to believe that there may be other reasons for continued protests, well-coordinated and funded.

“We are particularly worried that 48 hours after the unfortunate incident at the Lekki Toll Gate by persons adorning military outfit, there has been no definitive statement from the military authorities on the incident. Our anxiety becomes heightened by the categorical denial of the Governor of Lagos State concerning the military deployment. No Governor has powers to authorise deployment of military personnel in Nigeria.”

Other Governors in the delegation included Oyo and Ekiti states, Engr. Seyi Makinde, and Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

