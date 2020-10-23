S/West Govs condemn attack on Tinubu, Oba of Lagos

The governors of the South West states of Nigeria have expressed solidarity with the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the occurrences of the past few days in Lagos State while also calling on security agencies to be alive to their responsibility of defending the nation.

The governors, who spoke through the Chairman, Southwest governors forum and Governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Thursday, also expressed sadness at the destruction of businesses belonging to notable individuals including APC leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

They also condemned what they described as sacrilege committed at the Palace of Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, where his staff of office among other things were carted away.

He said: “We commiserate with His Royal Majesty, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, on the sacrilege committed at his palace and condemn in no unmistakable terms the vile attack on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is disquieting, to assert the least, that a protest, widely acclaimed as peaceful and purpose-driven, has been hijacked by some people, ostensibly to execute a destructive design.

“It is on record that the President and State Governors responded positively to the demands of the agitators.

“A decision was reached at the National Economic Council meeting held on the 16th October, 2020, that all State Governors should set up Judicial Panel Inquiry to look into the alleged violation of people’s rights and incidence of police brutality.

“This has been complied with.

“Resent development leaves us with no other option than to believe that there may have been other reasons for the continued protests, well-coordinated and funded.

“The spread of fake news and videos, which followed an allegation of shooting by some soldiers with a claimed heavy casualty figure, is primarily responsible for the subsequent loss of lives and property.”

