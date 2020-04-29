‘S/East yet to feel impact of palliatives’ – Ohanaeze tells Buhari

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the impact of his administration’s COVID-19 palliatives is yet to be felt in the South-East.

The reaction came a day after the president, in a nationwide broadcast, said his administration had stepped up measures to ensure palliatives got to vulnerable Nigerians during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the Anambra State Chairman, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Demain Okeke-Ogene, the President must urgently save the predicament the people are passing through as a result of the pandemic.

He disclosed that the people of the South-East region are yet to feel the impact of the Federal Government’s palliatives set aside for the vulnerable in the country to cushion the lockdown effect.

On the distribution of rice by FG, the Ohanaeze chairman called on the South-East governors to emulate their South-West counterparts by involving the services of the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) to certify the product before distributing it to her citizens, to avoid other outbreak in the region, whenever they are called for.

He also appealed to the Federal government palliatives committee, to use the office, irrespective of tribe, religion and politics to give out the palliatives evenly.

While commending the President on his commitment to the welfare of Nigerians, Okeke, assure that the Igbos will continue to play safely in accordance with the government directive to end the spread of the pandemic.

