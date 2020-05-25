S/East Govs clash with IGP over community policing

The South East Governors Forum is at loggerheads with the Inspector General of Police over the practice and composition for establishment of community policing in the zone.

The Chairman of the forum and Ebonyi Governor, Chief David Umahi made the disclosure at the end of its meeting in Enugu on Sunday.

Gov Umahi said that the recent communication from the IG, Mr Mohammed Adamu, did not conform with the initial agreement reached with him during his visit to the Zone.

“The South East Governors and their leaders request the IGP to revert to our initial agreement reached on Community Policing at Enugu.

“The forum agrees that all South East States House of Assembly should commence the process of enacting the state security laws in line with the South East Joint Security Programme.

“In the circumstance, we cannot begin implementation of it until the programme reflects our earlier agreement,” he said.

On COVID-19, the governors urged Igbos nationwide to stay safe and obey all directives to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said they should obey the Nigeria Centre of Disease and Control (NCDC) hygiene protocols, presidential Task Force and directives of South East Governors and directives of all Governors where they live.

The governors also commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Works and the Governor of Anambra, Willie Obiano on the extent of work at the second Niger Bridge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

