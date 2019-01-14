‘S/East Governors Working for Buhari’ – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has alleged that south-east governors are working for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a broadcast on Sunday, the embattled separatist leader said the governors were working for the president and not Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, because of their plan to return for second term by all means.

Kanu reiterated IPOB’s its stand on boycotting the forthcoming general election and the demand for a referendum for Biafra’s exit from Nigeria.

“It’s shameful and very sad for any observer of what is happening to the east and, especially, Igbo people. If you are not mentally tough, you might be tempted to throw in the towel in surrender to Fulani hegemony, giving the conduct of some Igbo politicians,” Kanu said.

“Admittedly, some politicians show the potential of being reliable, however, as one intelligent man put it, politicians are often victims of linear thinking and logic.

“IPOB has proved that there are other centres of influence and power in the East. Those hoping that Atiku will sweep Biafraland because of the Obi factor are misguided, because almost every governor in the south-east is working for Jubril/ Buhari. What a shame. Even Soludo of all people is working for Buhari.

“IPOB is not backing down on the boycott. Never!!. In the immediate past few years, IPOB has proven that, other than politicians, there are other centres of influence and power in Southeast and parts of South South.

“So, this current path we have chosen – the path of boycotting the 2019 elections – is a well considered one, geared to leaving no one in doubt that we mean business. We know some people are wondering what IPOB expects to gain when it refuses to participate in elections.

“The fact still remains that what happens in Nigeria is selection not election if not why would Dave Umahi in PDP be campaigning for a murderous APC government that killed his own people.”

Kanu hasn’t been seen in the country since September last year when the military raided his country home in Operation Python Dance II.