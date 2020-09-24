Ryan Reynolds Revealed As Potential Investor in Welsh Football Club

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney reportedly have been revealed as potential investors in Welsh football club, Wrexham A.F.C.

Per THR, the club play in the fifth tier of the English soccer pyramid. Yesterday, it announced that both Reynolds and McElhenney were in talks to invest in the club, reportedly up to $2.5 million.

“As confirmed this morning, 97.5% of voters (1,223 members) voted in favour of the resolution,” said a statement released on Wrexham’s website on Wednesday evening. “As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC.

“In due course, Mr McElhenney and Mr Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second special general meeting.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

