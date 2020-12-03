Ryan Reynolds’ “Match Made in Hell” Video Tells the Perfect Story of Year 2020

Everything bad happened this 2020 and Ryan Reynolds has just reaffirmed that in a funny video called, Match Made in Hell, for the dating app Match.

The video reimagines Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” song, and follows the story of a woman whose username is “Two-Zero-Two-Zero” and a guy whose name is, well, Satan.

11 months ago, Satan’s phone buzzes with a notification from the dating app. “You’re a match!” it reads. “The feelings are mutual, so what are you waiting for?”

He hooks up with 2020 and they made out life hell.

Watch the video:

