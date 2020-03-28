Ryan Gosling to Star in the Adaptation of ‘Project Hail Mary’

THR is reporting that Ryan Gosling will be starring in and producing an adaptation of the new novel from The Martian writer Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary.

Per the outlet, Project Hail Mary, which will be published in Spring 2021 by Random House, centers on an astronaut, who would be played by Gosling, on a spaceship that is tasked with saving the planet.

This will be a return to space for Gosling, who was last on screen playing Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle’s First Man. He is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer

We can’t wait!