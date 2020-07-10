Ryan Dorsey Makes First Public Appearance Since Naya Rivera’s Disappearance

Ryan Dorsey was photographed in public for th first time since Naya Rivera’s disappearance.

The glee actress and ex-wife to Dorsey had disappeared at popular tourist attraction sight, Lake Piru, in Southern California on Wednesday.

Ventura County Sheriff’s office had found Rivera’s 4-year-old son alone on a rental boat after he took a trip with his mother. Efforts to locate Rivera is yet to turn up any result.

Dorsey who shares custody of their child with his ex-wife, was pictured with the kid in his arms as he left model, Naya’s sister, Nickayla Rivera’s apartment in Valencia, California.

According to Daily Mail, a source close to Dorsey reports that he was unaware that she was going on a boat trip with their son. He was only aware that she was working in LA at time.

