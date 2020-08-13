Ruth Kadiri Says Voting Should Be Abolished Until Misuse of Public Funds Attracts Death Sentence

Ruth Kadiri has announced that she woke up angry with Nigeria this morning.

The Nollywood actress and producer is fed up with the state of things especially politicians and public office holders who have consistently lied to the citizens to get into office but go on to do whatever they like once elected.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to vent her pent up dissatisfaction with Nigeria, stating that all politicians are liars and anyone promising change is just bidding time to get into office in order to wreak their own brand of havoc.

Ruth Kadiri went on to suggest that voting be completely abolished in Nigeria until the misuse of public funds by elected and appointed office hokders attracts the death sentence.

The screen goddess noted that she is unapologetic about her stance as she posed the question, “what has your government done for you?

