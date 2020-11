It’s Ruth Kadiri’s wedding anniversary today, Friday, November 6, 2020 and she took to social media to pen down a sweet message.

The Nollywood actress and mother of one who keeps her family photos under wraps, gifted fans a rare picture of herself and her husband in honour of their anniversary.

Ruth Kadiri shared a shot of herself and her husband locked in a passionate kiss and captioned;

“Being your wife is so peaceful. I love it here. Happy anniversary to us”.

