Russian doctors say Putin critic, Navalny, not poisoned

Russian officials on Friday refused to allow political opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who is in a comatose, near-fatal condition in a Siberian hospital, to be evacuated to Berlin for treatment.

Navalny’s condition is unstable, and it would be dangerous to transport him, the Head Doctor at the hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, Alexander Murakhovsky, said on televised comments.

“We are all fighting for the life of our patient,” Murakhovsky said.

The hospital has rejected an allegation from Navalny’s team that he could have been maliciously poisoned, noting that tests did not reveal any evidence of poisoning.

According to state media, Murakhovsky said he suffered from a metabolic disorder, causing low blood sugar levels.

Meanwhile, the director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, Ivan Zhdanov, told reporters on Friday that hospital staff had told him that poison was detected and that staff was wearing hazmat suits as a precaution while attending to Navalny.

Zhdanov said that a team of German doctors who arrived to treat Navalny was not being allowed access to the patient.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has demanded rapid clarification from Russia as to the circumstances of Navalny’s ailment.

The European Union has called for an independent and transparent investigation.

