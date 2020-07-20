Russell Wilson Shares Growing Concern as NFL Training Camp is About to Begin

Russell Wilson is concerned about the NFL training camp beginning despite the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback took to Twitter to note his fear for his pregnant wife, Ciara and their young children if camp opens as planned given that there are no safety guidelines in place to protect players and their loved ones at this time.

He revealed that though he’s excited to get back to the field of play, protecting his loved ones is of paramount importance.

“I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training Camp is about to start”, he wrote.

“And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones”.

Other players in the NFL have also expressed concern about the situation as the NFL is yet to communicate its plan to ensure health and safety.

