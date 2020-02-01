Russell Wilson named co-owner, chairman of NFL FLAG

Seahawks quarterback and Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson was named the co-owner and chairman of NFL FLAG.

I’m excited to announce my partnership with @NFLFLAG and excited to take this sport global for boys and girls around the world! #NFLFLAG2020 pic.twitter.com/V6wXoYdrli — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 31, 2020

Prior to his new role the Seahawks All-Pro quarterback worked with flag football organizations in China, Brazil, Canada and the United Kingdom.

As co-owner and chairman Wilson will focus on strengthening the organization domestically and expanding the league internationally.

His first official appearance in the new role is scheduled in Nevada during the 2020 NFL Draft, where he’s expected to speak to NFL FLAG leagues across the country about new plans to support teams and continue growing the group’s appeal.

Wilson has been named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in six of his eight seasons with the Seahawks.