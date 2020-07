Russell Wilson is one happy dad!

The footballer took to his Instagram moments ago to share an adorable photo of himself and his newborn son, Win, who Ciara revealed yesterday was born on July 23.

“We Winning,” said the dad in the adorable photo which shows their first son together sleeping on his chest.

Meet them below:

And see the adorable video of Ciara and their son:

The couple also share a daughter, Sienna, together.

