Russell Wilson Brings Ciara to Tears With Surprise Mother’s Day Message

Ciara broke down in tears yesterday after her husband and two children surprised her with a surprise Mother’s Day message on “The View.”

The singer was on the show to promote her new album, already getting emotional as the women all watched her most recent music video for “Beauty Marks,” which includes home video footage from her wedding and birth of daughter Sienna.

And she cried happy tears when the show played a video Wilson had recorded back home in Seattle.

“Hey C, I wish I was there with you right now. I know the kids and I, we’re back here in Seattle, we just wanted to wish you a Happy Mother’s Day,” said the football quarterback. “There’s no one better than you, you’re the sweetest woman in the world, you truly give us love, you truly give us light, you change the world, you make the world a better place, you encourage, you inspire and I’m grateful I get to be your husband. I just love you so much.”

