Russell Wilson and Newborn Son, Win, Spend Late Night and Quality Time Together

Russell Wilson and Ciara’s 7-week-old son, Win Harrison Wilson is the cutest baby boy ever!

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared a video of himself and his baby boy spending some quality time together, late into the night.

Win who looked beyond adorable in sleepwear with his full head of hair, was seen sitting up as dad, Russell Wilson carried him and rubbed his stomach while Ciara who was behind the camera was heard making comments.

Win is so cute that his NFL Pro dad is ready to make another one just like him but mummy was quick to cut him off that line of thinking.

“Sir Win!” Late Nights! Team No Sleep!” Wilson captioned the adorable clip.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

