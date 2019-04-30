Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara have launched their own production company which will tell “inspiring and aspiring narratives and human interest stories” through film, television and digital content projects.

Why Not You Productions will show the world Wilson’s “innovative and creative” side, and speaking with THR, the footballer said:

“When people look at me, I hope they don’t just see a football player. I hope they see a person who is innovative and creative, someone who builds something from nothing. We want to be able to impact lives. That’s what we want to do at the end of the day — even from the kids space. We just want to tell stories that connect with the world and to the emotions. While we work in different fields in our day-to-day, we are excited to come together to collaborate and create stories that we hope will touch people’s lives,” Wilson and Ciara said in a joint statement. “We are both storytellers at heart and we want to be able to share stories that uplift people and inspire others to create positive change. That’s ultimately what we want this company to represent. For us, we want to be able to create, create, create. For West2East, we always say, ‘A+ only.’ That’s our motto.”

