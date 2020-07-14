Russell Westbrook Confirms He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Russell Westbrook announced on Monday he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Houston Rockets guard shared the update in a statement issued via social media, in which he said he’s feeling well as he anticipates joining his teammates once cleared from the virus.

“I tested positive for Covid-19 prior to my team’s departure to Orlando,” said Westbrook in his statement.

He continued, “I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take the virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up. #whynot”

Westbrook, along with James Harden, haven’t joined the rest of the team in Orlando ahead of the NBA restart.

