Russell Simmons Defeats Lawsuit From Woman Who Accused Him of Rape

Russell Simmons has defeated an anonymous woman who accused him of rape in 2018. The lawsuit was tossed because the complaint was filed at least four years too late.

Per THR, unnamed woman filed a $10 million suit in March 2018, claiming sexual battery and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Simmons denied her claims and called them a “vile” extortion attempt.

Presiding over the case in a Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge Mark H. Epstein entered on Nov. 13 judgment in favour of Simmons, after granting his motion for summary judgment on the grounds that Doe’s claims stemmed from an alleged incident in 1988 and were time-barred.

THR adds that “Epstein had denied Simmons’ previous motion for summary judgment because his argument that Doe’s suit was barred by the statute of limitations was based on information obtained in an email that was sent during settlement negotiations. Simmons’ lawyers at Glaser Weil renewed the motion after obtaining admissible evidence.”

He wrote:

“Defendant contends that plaintiff’s claims are time-barred because plaintiff admitted the alleged incident occurred in 1988 but filed her action in 2018. This is true. As previously stated, the Court granted defendant’s motion to deem the request for admission asking plaintiff to admit that the alleged sexual battery occurred in 1988.”

Epstein noted that Doe would have needed to file her complaint in 1990 and even if she could argue that the deadline was tolled because Simmons didn’t permanently live in the state that extension would have expired in 2014.

