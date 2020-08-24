Russell Crowe Credits His Career and Success to Sharon Stone

Russell Crowe has credited his Hollywood career to none other than veteran actress, Sharon Stone.

The Aussie actor while on the set of ‘Late Night with Seth’ recalled how Stone’s insistence to hire him years ago might have been responsible for his Hollywood success and becoming a household name.

Russell Crowe reminisced on the 1995 Western, ‘The Quick and the Dead’, a movie in which Sharon Stone starred and also produced.

Crowe played Cort, a former gunman and outlaw turned preacher in his American film debut. Directed by Sam Raimi, The Quick and the Dead also starred Gene Hackman and Leonardo DiCaprio.

“She was in a sword fight with the male producers on the film, and she put her foot down and said, ‘I’m going to hire the person I want to hire as the love interest kind of thing,’” The Oscar-winning actor explained.

“If it wasn’t her for her strength of commitment, I don’t know how long it might have been before I got an American movie,” he said. “I’ve got a lot to thank her for.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

