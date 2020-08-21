RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star, Chi Chi DeVayne, Dies at 34

Zavion Davenport, who is famous by her stage name Chi Chi DeVayne, is dead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cause of her death has yet to be made public. However, Chi Chi had been vocal about her medical conditions, posting recently that revealed she was in hospital battling pneumonia.

Also, in 2018, she revealed that she had been struggling with scleroderma for 8 or 9 months, adding that she was “afraid to expose it to the public in fear of losing out on jobs and facing criticism from friends and fans.”

Chi Chi will forever be remembered as a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race from 2016-2019, including its All Stars show.

In their statement, the production company World of Wonder tweeted, We’re heartbroken to learn that Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away today. Her drag spread a message of love and kindness that truly touched each person she met. Rest in power, Chi Chi.”

And RuPaul’s official Twitter account for RuPaul’s Drag Race tweeted, “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy – from our family to hers.”

She was 34.

