Runtown Volunteers to Lead #EndSARS Protest

Nigerians have about had enough with horrifying stories of police brutality and Runtown has stepped up to the plate.

The singer took to his Twitter account to volunteer himself to lead a #EndSARS protest on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Runtown joins various celebrities who have lent their voices to the menace of extortion and killings by uniformed men and is going beyond social media to take action.

The take off point for the protest is Lekki Phase 1, Toll Gate at 10:00am.

This has gone long enough and now we MUST take action! I'll be leading a protest to #ENDSARS on Thursday, October 8th 2020. They MUST listen to us, they MUST make/effect REAL and VISIBLE changes! Empty promises won't work this time!!! — Runtown (@iRuntown) October 4, 2020

Let's all come out to peacefully reach out to our "Elected" leaders beyond social media!!! Venue/Take Off Point: Lekki Phase 1, Toll Gate. — Runtown (@iRuntown) October 4, 2020

10AM — Runtown (@iRuntown) October 4, 2020

Many fans have praised the ‘Mad Over You’ crooner for taking the bold step and have assured him of their support on the slated day.

