Runtown Volunteers to Lead #EndSARS Protest

Nigerians have about had enough with horrifying stories of police brutality and Runtown has stepped up to the plate.

The singer took to his Twitter account to volunteer himself to lead a #EndSARS protest on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Runtown joins various celebrities who have lent their voices to the menace of extortion and killings by uniformed men and is going beyond social media to take action.

The take off point for the protest is Lekki Phase 1, Toll Gate at 10:00am.

Many fans have praised the ‘Mad Over You’ crooner for taking the bold step and have assured him of their support on the slated day.

