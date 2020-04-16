Runtown has taken to his Twitter to reveal he is one of those whose accounts were credited with $1, 200 by the U.S. Government. The sum is meant to help people during the pandemic.

While this is perceived as a good news to the singer who is now based in Nigeria, he added that he actually has been banned from the US for two years. Although he did not elaborate why.

“Plot Twist: Been banned from the US for 2 years now,” he tweeted, adding, “Got Stimulus Payment from the US lol. will share to my friends here.”

See his tweets below: