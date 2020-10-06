Runtown isn’t Backing Down from His #EndSARS Protest

Runtown has made it known that he is not backing down from his #EndSARS protest slated for Thursday, October 8, 2020.

The singer who had earlier tweeted that he would be leading a protest against the horrifying brutality from these uniformed men, reiterated his stance on the issue.

Taking to Twitter, Runtown tweeted;

“THURSDAY Is THURSDAY!!

THURSDAY IS THURSDAY !! — Runtown (@iRuntown) October 6, 2020

The ‘Mad Over You’ crooner’s tweet comes after colleague, Naira Marley backed out of the #EndSARS protest he had volunteered to lead on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

