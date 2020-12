Runtown has finally admitted to being the songwriter behind Davido’s hit song, ‘Aye’.

The singer disclosed this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter when a tweep posed the question.

The fan had tweeted the question at Runtown asking;

“@iRuntown Who wrote Aye?

The ‘Mad Over You’ crooner had responded;

I wrote it. And also co-produced it. Nothing wrong in using song writers if you write song for me and I like and I go sing am.

