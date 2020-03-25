Runtown Donates N10m to Nigerians on Twitter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Runtown has a heart of gold.

The singer took to his Twitter this money to announce that he will be donating N10 million to those who provide their account numbers, so that they will be able to buy essential items for their families during this time of the coronavirus.

This deed warmed the hearts of many, and he later pleaded that those tweeting their account numbers better be those who desperately need the help.

See his tweets:

HOPE EVERYONE IS STAYING SAFE. TIMES ARE EXTREMELY TOUGH AND I AM CERTAIN THERE ARE PEOPLE WITH NO MONEY TO STOCK UP ON SURVIVAL ESSENTIALS . WILL BE GIVING OUT 10 MILLION NAIRA TO THIS CAUSE. KINDLY DROP YOUR ACCOUNT DETAILS — Runtown (@iRuntown) March 25, 2020