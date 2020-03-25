Runtown Donates N10m to Nigerians on Twitter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Runtown Donates N10m to Nigerians on Twitter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Runtown has a heart of gold.

The singer took to his Twitter this money to announce that he will be donating N10 million to those who provide their account numbers, so that they will be able to buy essential items for their families during this time of the coronavirus.

This deed warmed the hearts of many, and he later pleaded that those tweeting their account numbers better be those who desperately need the help.

See his tweets:

Related Posts

Quarantine Day 4: Toolz Oniru’s Son Destroys Her TV

March 25, 2020

Breaking: Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus

March 25, 2020

Coronavirus: Toyin Abraham sends out food items, sanitizers to the needy

March 25, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *