Runtown and Adut Akech Live it up on Greece Baecation

Runtown and his babe, Adut Akech are currently living it up in Greece at the moment.

The couple are on baecation to celebrate the singer’s birthday today, Wednesday, August 19.

Adut Akech who shot her shot at the ‘Mad Over You’ singer in the comment section of an Instagram post he put up earlier in the year, shared clips of herself and the birthday boy together.

The couple who are suspected to be engaged following pictures of the Australian based model sporting a huge rock on her engagement finger have sure come a long way since that flirty comment that set the ball rolling.

Check out clips and videos from their baecation.

