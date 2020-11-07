Runtown and Adut Akech are Stunning for Versace Holiday Campaign

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Runtown and his lady love, Adut Akech are the models for fashion powerhouse, Versace’s new holiday campaign.

The singer and his model girlfriend, served as model for the beautiful collection, bringing down the heat with their photos.

The campaign featured Runtown and Adut Akech donning classic Versace print ensembles as they accesorised with colorful sunglasses and Akech with a stunning pink Versace mini bag.

Looks like Adut Akech’s modeling influence is slowly robbing off on her man, Runtown.

See photos of the shoot and some behind-the-scene videos below.

