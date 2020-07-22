Runtown and Adut Akech are Reportedly Engaged as Model Flaunts Ring

It looks like what started as a little Instagram flirting for Runtown and Adut Akech has evolved into so much more.

Fans are speculating that the couple is allegedly engaged as the ‘Mad Over You’ hitmaker took to his Instagram story to share a video of his lady love sporting a huge rock on the fourth finger of her left hand.

The musician and and Austramian-based model kicked off their romance on social media after Akech asked Runtown for his number in the comment section of a post he put up.

The couple further confirmed speculations that they were indeed an item when the singer showed off a loved up video of the duo on Instagram.

It looks like things have progressed nicely for them with the latest development.

Check out the ring on Adut Akech’s finger.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

