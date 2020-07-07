Runtown and Adut Akech are Instagram Official After a Video of the Pair Loved up, Surfaces

Adut Akech and Runtown has sparked dating rumours after a loved up video of the pair surfaced online.

The duo who have flirted on Instagram in the past with the South Sudanese born model requesting his number in the comment section of a post that Runtown put sometime in May, seem to have set their romance in motion.

The ‘Mad Over You’ crooner also shared a video of the Australian based model on his Instagram Live as if to clear anyone of doubts about the status of their relationship.

See loved up video here.

