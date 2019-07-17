Ruiz Rules out UK Rematch with Joshua

Mexican heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has fired a warning to Anthony Joshua over the venue for their eagerly anticipated rematch later this year.

With Joshua set to take on Ruiz Jr. sometime in November or December, there seems to be no agreement on finding a venue for the rematch.

As WBN previously reported, streaming service DAZN wants New York to re-host the clash after his awesome display on June 1st.

This is despite Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn hoping to take the encounter to home soil in the UK.

Joshua will be attempting to win back his heavyweight titles after he was dropped four times and eventually stopped by Ruiz at MSG in what has been described as one of the biggest shocks in heavyweight boxing.

The stakes will be higher than ever going into the rematch, and Ruiz is determined that it will not be contested on Joshua’s home soil.

In an interview with TMZ, the Mexican-American stated that he wants the fight to be held in ‘’Mexico or New York City again, Vegas or here [in LA]’’, and seems adamant that he won’t back down if Joshua doesn’t agree.

Joshua, presently vacationing in Nigeria, still comes in as favourite to reclaim his belts.