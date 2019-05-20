‘Ruggedman Snitched on Naira Marley’ –Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial media personality, Kemi Olunloyo is in the news again after she alleged that veteran rapper, Ruggedman, snitched on Naira Marley.

In a post on social media, Olunloyo said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Naira Marley after Ruggedman snitched on him.

She added that an inside source gave her the information adding that Ruggedman initiated the petition to arrest the rapper.

Her post:

”#BREAKING @ruggedybaba #Ruggedman pls come clean on snitching out @nairamarley on an assumed name to the @officialefcc. We Investigative Journalists also have “snitches” we call sources inside the antigraft agency. We need transparency in this investigation as the petitioner must stand trial too.

”NIGERIANS know your rights! As a prisoner at #PortHarcourt maximum prison, all EFCC cases had petitioners on the stand or their REAL NAMES and lawyers repping them. I’m not a “mad woman” that people call me. I’m in fact the BEST Investigative Journalist on Nigerian soil and don’t dare call me “Controversial Journalist” cos if your Nigerian media were doing their job, they would have dug deeper and won’t be reporting what I said daily. Pls, confirm or deny this Ruggedman!”