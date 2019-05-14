Ruggedman Denies Involvement in Naira Marley’s Arrest

Ruggedman wants you all to know that he has nothing to do with Naira Marley’s arrest.

Recall that the younger artiste, Zlatan Ibile, and their associates were whisked away over the weekend by the operatives of the EFCC on allegations of cyber fraud. And that came mere days after Ruggedman called out Naira Marley for his controversial support for cybercrime.

And so, after the artiste was arrested, his fans speculated that Ruggedman, who famously works with the police, initiated the arrest. Which is why he wrote a since-deleted post to shut down the claims.

Per LIB:

My fellow Nigerians and the Distinguished members of the Press,

I have read and heard all sorts of comments pertaining to the Naira Marley case and seen the misinformation making the rounds which is quite unfortunate to say the least.

I do not know Naira Marley personally, the same way I do not know the over 300 Nigerians I have gotten justice for against police brutality. I do it because it is who I am.

All I did was caution a young artist, who has influence, against making utterances about an issue that by global standard is considered a crime. I believe correcting this was the way to go as an elder, but got insulted for this even by those being misled.

I never responded to Naira Marley’s invectives nor those of his fans, same way I have not responded to any of the negative comments from social media.

I note that saying I was “happy in a way” about his arrest has evidently frayed some nerves and for that I apologise. It was in hope that it would serve as deterrent for persons who might consider the said ills or need to make a u-turn. It by no means was intended to wish for his downfall. It perhaps was not a good choice of word in hindsight. I do not look forward to anyone’s downfall but rather hope we all learn from the situation.

I hereby state categorically that I had nothing to do with his arrest. We all must recall that he glorified fraud on a public platform where security agencies like the Police, NDLEA and EFCC are also on. I am sure they saw his posts and captions the same way we all did. I, however, was the one that cautioned him. I guess this was what led all the darts and arrows my way as a literal mortal retribution to my person.

Despite the disrespect to my person, I got nothing against him and only longed for him to be discerning and utilise his position of influence appropriately.

May God bless you all and yes that includes those wishing me evil and threatening me. Nothing will change who I am and I will keep you all in my prayers.