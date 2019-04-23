Ruggedman Calls Out Naira Marley For Encouraging Cyber Crime

Ruggedman has taken to his Instagram to read Naira Marley for filth.

The drama started after singer Simi warned fraudsters to stop buying her music, noting that their internet criminal activities are hurting Nigerians both at home and abroad. Folks like Naira Marley had a problem with this; they tried to justify why they engage in cyber crimes by citing the transatlantic slave trade history.

Well, Ruggedman says that is bullshit.

He wrote:

“@nairamarley My brother, I love your music and all but you need to get one thing clear and do not mislead people. Especially kids on social media. You can do Yahoo all you want, but do not disrespect the part of the black race that was sold into slavery by trying to use it to justify cybercrime. The people who bought slaves died ages ago. If you want to fight that, then start a cause/movement against the British and America. Whoever owned slaves, but stealing the hard earned money of other people isn’t about slavery. You say the Nigerian leaders are looting trillions outta this country, why aren’t you hacking their accounts and giving back to the people Robin Hood style? I swear I go hail you for that one. But bro respect the black race and don’t try to use it to justify cybercrime. E no follow. If it wasn’t a crime popo won’t be busting boys for it. Thousands of qualified Nigerians can’t get jobs outside Nigeria because of “yahoo”. Their families are suffering.

Young Nigerians are suspect everywhere they go because of “yahoo”. If you want to do it, enjoy. Nobody is stopping you. But remember that if you do the crime, if you are caught you do the time. I got friends that are into it, I don’t judge.

I got friends who are in jail as we speak for doing it, I don’t judge. All man dey hustle. God bless all our hustles and let’s hold our leaders accountable. #NigeriaMustBeGreatAgain#NigeriaisForUsAllNotForAParticularTribeOrGroup

See the full post below: